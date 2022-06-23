'I wish Black Stars win the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy' - Italian Ambassador

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela d’Orlandi says it is her wish to see Black Stars win the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament later this year.



Ghana exited the competition at the group stage when they last participated in the 2014 edition in Brazil.



Ghana have been paired in Group H alongside European giant Portugal, former World Champions Uruguay and South Korea.



Speaking at the 2022 Calcio Trade Ball last Saturday at the Kempinski Hotel, Daniela d’Orlandi highlighted the links between Ghana and Italy.



With the Azzurri missing out on qualifying for the World Cup, the Italian Ambassador threw her weight behind Ghana to go all the way in Qatar.



“I wish the Black Stars will win World Cup 2022,” she said, while emphasising the number of Ghanaian players who have played in Italy.



She noted that her country will always be open to accepting footballers from Ghana and cited the impressive careers of Kwadwo Asamoah, Sulley Muntari and Stephen Appiah as examples.



