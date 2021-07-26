'I will work with all stakeholders' – GBA President elect

Sports News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, the newly elected President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), has said he will work with all stakeholders irrespective of their camps to ensure the growth of the sport



Mr. Neequaye said in an interview that, the election was over and it was time to come together and work in the interest of the sport.



“I’m going to work with everybody. I’m not going to neglect anybody just because I won the election.



“I am willing to tap into the knowledge of all the previous presidents as well as executive members to ensure boxing regains its rightful place in the country,” he added.



Mr. Neequaye, an entrepreneur and a politician was elected president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in an elective congress held at Accra’s Bukom Boxing Arena last Thursday.



Mr. Neequaye, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Baby Jet Promotions, defeated Dr. Henry Manly-Spain with 54 votes to 46 in an outcome that left many observers shocked.



He would spearhead the organization which licenses, sanctions, and governs professional boxing in Ghana.