I will work hard to earn Ghana call-up for the World Cup - Majeed Ashimeru

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Majeed Ashimeru eyes World Cup with Ghana



Majeed Ashimeru anticipates upcoming season with Anderlecht



Ghana to play 4th World Cup in history



Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has expressed his desire to work hard and earn a call-up for Ghana’s 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar.



Ashimeru who has been touted as one of the best Ghanaian midfielders in Europe was left out of the Black Stars squad for their playoff game against Nigeria.



The midfielder was looking forward to that final World Cup qualifier but was ruled out of the matches due to an injury.



Following Ghana’s qualification to the Mundial, there has been a battle for places in the national team for the World Cup with players of Ghanaian descent expressing interest in playing for the Black Stars.



Despite the battle for slots in coach Otto Addo’s team, the Anderlecht midfielder has disclosed that he would work hard against all odds to earn a place in Ghana’s squad for the World Cup scheduled for November.



“The World Cup is in everyone’s plans. Every footballer wants to go. You have to put in more hard work to be there. The guys over there I think all deserve it. Everyone is doing his own thing in his team,” he said on Joy News.



“You have to earn it. You have to work hard to be there. I believe everyone wants to go to the World Cup but you have to earn it and I will make sure I do what I can to earn it.”



According to the former WAFA player, he is ever ready to play for the Black Stars anytime he is called on and is fully fit to play.



“I am full Ghanaian and I support the Black Stars. I support their decision because they know the kind of players they want. I am fully Ghanaian and I will never say if I get a call from them I won’t come. I will really appreciate them calling me,” he added.



