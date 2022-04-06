'I will walk from Kumasi to Sunyani if Kotoko beat Hearts 4-0' - Kotoko board member

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A board member of Asante Kotoko Evelyn Nsiah-Asare has promised to walk from Kumasi to Sunyani if the Porcupines beat Hearts of Oak 4-0 on Sunday, April 10, 2022.



Evelyn Nsiah-Asare who is optimistic about the Porcupines winning the match at the Baba Yara Stadium, disclosed that he would carry players of Kotoko and walk to Sunyani if her dreams come true.



According to her, the Porcupines have enjoyed a good run in the Ghana Premier League this season but the cherry on the cake would be to earn a win over the Phobians.



“I told the players I want them to beat Accra Hearts of Oak, so I know this year, I won't shed tears. It is a special game to me but for the players I know they would take it as a normal match,” she stated.



“We would score Hearts but I want the fans to throng the stadium as they did in the Black Stars match against Nigeria.



“I wish we score Hearts 4-0 by the time I wake up from my dreams like I would walk from here to Sunyani. Like I would carry and put all the players behind me and walk to Sunyani,” Evelyn Nsiah-Asare said.



The Porcupines would take on Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 9, 2022, on matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko is currently at the top of the GPL and a win for them will extend their points to 18 points against Hearts of Oak.



The two clubs played a goalless draw in the first leg of the GPL and later met in the Presidential Cup where Hearts won 2-1 to lift the trophy.