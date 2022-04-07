I will walk from Kumasi to Sunyani if Asante Kotoko record 4-0 win over Hearts of Oak - Evelyn Nsiah-Asare

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko Board Member, Evelyn Nsiah-Asare has vowed to walk from Kumasi to Sunyani if the Reds beat their rivals, Hearts of Oak 4-0 on Sunday, April 10, 2022.



The Porcupine Warriors will host the reigning champions at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 24 games.



Ahead of the game, Nsiah-Asare says the Porcupines Warriors have enjoyed a good run in the Ghana Premier League this season but the cherry on the cake would be to earn a win over the Phobians.



“I told the players I want them to beat Accra Hearts of Oak, so I know this year, I won't shed tears. It is a special game to me but for the players I know they would take it as a normal match,” she stated.



“We would score Hearts but I want the fans to throng the stadium as they did in the Black Stars match against Nigeria.



“I wish we score Hearts 4-0 by the time I wake up from my dreams like I would walk from here to Sunyani. Like I would carry and put all the players behind me and walk to Sunyani,” Evelyn Nsiah-Asare said.



Kotoko is currently at the top of the GPL and a win for them will extend their points to 18 points against Hearts of Oak.



The two clubs played a goalless draw in the first leg of the GPL and later met in the Presidential Cup where Hearts won 2-1 to lift the trophy.