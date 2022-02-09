I will tattoo my body with trophies I will win with Hearts of Oak - Sulley Muntari

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder, Sulley Muntari has disclosed that he will tattoo the trophies he will win with his club side, Accra Hearts of Oak.



Muntari, 37, signed a one year deal with the reigning champions last week.



The former Inter Milan midfielder made his debut for the club in their 1-0 defeat to rivals Great Olympics on Sunday in the Mantse Derby.



Speaking to the club’s media following his unveiling, the midfielder opened up on his memorable tattoos.



Muntari has already tattooed the UEFA Champions League on bid body, having won it with Inter Milan in 2010, beating Bayern Munich.



Asked if he’ll do the same if he wins the Ghana Premier League with Hearts, he replied: “Yeah, why not? The things I have on my skin are important to me.”



Meanwhile, the veteran midfielder is also determined to mentor the young players in the Hearts team.



“It is a good team that is very young, a young technical team as well. There is ambition there and me deciding to join the league also means I want to be able to help the young ones,” he said.



“Guide them in the right path even though the coach is there. I can also help.”



Hearts of Oak are currently seventh on the league log and trail leaders Asante Kotoko by a whopping 10 points.



The Phobians will be hosted by Real Tamale United in the matchday 17 games this weekend.



