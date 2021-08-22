I will sign for an Afghan club if the money is good - Karela United captain

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Karela United captain, Godfred Yeboah Agyemang has revealed that he will consider a move to Afghanistan if the financial benefit is good.



Agyemang holds this view despite the uncertainty in Afghanistan since the Taliban group swept to power weeks ago after the withdrawal of United States troops. Whereas hundreds of thousands of locals are seeking to leave the country, the Ghanaian player says he is willing to take that risk to go and ply his trade there.



According to him, he will make a move to Afgan notwithstanding the threat from the Taliban’s since the salary of players in the Ghana Premier League is nothing to write home about.



Below is Godfred Yeboah Agyemang’s [GYA] conversation with Saddick Adams [SA] on Angel 102.9 FM.



SA: What should the minimum salary for a Ghana Premier League be?



GYA: The minimum should be 5,000. But are we close to that amount? No!



SA: So somewhere like Afghanistan, will you consider an offer from there?



GYA: Yes I will go….



SA: Wow! you see what I said? What if it’s owned by the Taliban?



GYA: Yes I will consider the monetary aspect first.







