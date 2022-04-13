I will score a lot of goals – Mamudo Moro after scoring second consecutive goal for club

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Mamudo Moro has promised to score more goals for his side Mjallby after bagging his second consecutive goal for the club.



Moro scored for the second time in a row for Mjallby in their 1-0 win over Djurgårdens last Sunday in the Swedish top-flight.



He scored the only goal of the game to help the club secured victory at home.



The 27-year-old scored on the 67th minute and lasted the entire duration.



Moro has scored two goals in two matches with an assist.



Speaking after the game, Moro has promised to score more for the club as he set sights on double figures.



“It feels so good that I found peace in front of goal” he said.



“I'll score a lot of goals. Just keep going. My goal is to get over 15 goals. That's my focus.



"Extremely efficient" he added.