‘I will represent the country of my parents, where I feel very loved’ - Inaki Williams

Sports News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Black Stars newbie Inaki Williams says he’s happy to represent his parents country of origin at the international level after ditching Spain.



He stated that good players travel with their national team and as a 28 years old, this opportunity was not going to be given to him anymore.



Speaking to the Spanish Press in an interview ahead of the new La Liga season, Inaki Williams has disclosed that he is excited about the chance to play for Ghana.



He added that, he feels very loved by his country and wants to give his all to the national team.



“Good players travel with their national team. I am 28 years old and this opportunity was not going to be given to me anymore.



“I’m going to enjoy the moment, enjoy my roots and give back to Ghana for the opportunity it has given me,” Inaki Williams said as quoted by marca.



The highly-rated forward added, “We appreciated that the next African Cups were played in the summer.



“I will represent the country of my parents, where I feel very loved.”