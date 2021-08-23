I will play for Kotoko even for free before I retire – Samuel Inkoom

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Samuel Inkoom has disclosed he will feature for Asante Kotoko before calling it a quit in football.



The enterprising right-back currently plies his trade in the Georgian top-flight rejoining FC Torpedo Kutaisi in the ongoing transfer window.



Speaking on Angel TV, Inkoom confirmed Asante Kotoko’s approach in a bid to sign him for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign as reported by the local media but said an agreement was not reached.



Despite expressing a desire to return to the domestic top-flight, Inkoom disclosed the Porcupine Warriors were not financially sound, hence the breakdown of the move.



“It’s true Kotoko wanted to sign me last season, they sent me first offer, I said no, they sent a second and third offer, I said no. We were talking, but later on, I saw that the money is not there.”



“I told them Kotoko gave me the platform, and I am ready to come and help. So when Nana Yaw Amponsah approached me, we spoke a lot about me coming back, and I didn’t say no because I was willing to come back.”



He has therefore promised to play for the club before his retirement even without earning anything.



“But all of a sudden I don’t know what happened and I will not blame him, but in football, everything can happen; I’m a fan of Kotoko, and before I will even retire from football, I will come and play for Kotoko even for nothing I don’t mind,” he said.