I will play for Hearts of Oak next season – Ofori Antwi

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has in an exclusive interview with Onua TV stated his readiness to play for newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak.



Ofori Antwi, a former Kotoko player, believes playing for the capital based club will enhance his football resume.



The former Ghana U-20 goalkeeper has five months left on his contract with Medeama but his desire to leave the club is no secret.



Last month, the club reported him to Ghana Football Association (GFA) for going AWOL in an attempt to leave even before the season concludes.



“I have five months left on my contracts with Medeama. Every team that wants me would have to discuss with my team Medeama. so I have left the contract discussions with my manager,” he told host of Onua Agro Fie, Alfred Takyi.



Antwi snubbed Hearts who were desperate for his signature prior to signing for Kotoko in 2015.



Things, however, did not go as planned at Kotoko, and he had no option than to move on. Medeama took him in 2017 and after four years with the Mauves and Yellows, he is considered as one of the best stotstoppers in Ghana.



And he feels the time is right to don the rainbow colours of Hearts of Oak.



“Playing for Accra Hearts Of Oak is a big opportunity and it will improve my CV a lot. I will play for Hearts next season,” Antwi boldly claimed.



Quizzed by Alfred if he would picked Hearts of Oak over a foreign club.



He responded: “I will stay and play for Hearts if I’m comfortable with the contract that they bring compared to a team outside the country.



To conclude, Ofori Antwi noted that he doesn’t see himself making a return to Asante Kotoko.



Ofori Antwi is hoping to leaving Medeama as a winner as the club are in contention for MTN FA Cup trophy.