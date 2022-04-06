I will play Ghana Premier League next season – Kofi Abanga

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga has disclosed he will feature in the Ghana Premier League next season despite failing to reveal the club.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, he indicated he was closed to joining a club this campaign but things did not go as expected.



He has however disclosed he will play in the domestic top-flight next campaign.



“Ghanaians should expect me in the league next season. I had wanted to return this current season but things didn’t go as planned so if God permit, I will feature for one of the GPL clubs in the coming campaign”



Abanga had stints with Aduana Stars before securing a move to Hearts of Oak after swerving Asante Kotoko at the time.



He spent seven seasons with the capital-based club.