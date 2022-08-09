I will one day tell my story with Black Stars as head coach - CK Akonnor

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

CK Akonnor, a former Black Stars coach has shared that he will one day tell his story during his days with the national team.



The 48-year-old trainer was named as the head coach of Ghana in January 2020.



After Black Stars' abysmal performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt, Akonnor replaced Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal.



However, after Ghana lost 1-0 to South Africa during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Akonnor was sacked by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] on September 2021.



During his days with the Black Stars, it was alleged that Akonnor's job was interfered with by some highly ranked personalities at the Ghana Football Association [GFA].



However, the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak head coach speaking in an interview reiterated that he will one day share his story as the head coach of the Black Stars.



"Black Stars at my time were struggling, the whole team was not stable, and sometimes when making call up you don't even know how many players to call," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



"At Black Stars, it was a different story and one day I will tell it," he added.