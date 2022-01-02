I will one day auction my 1991 World Cup-winning jersey – Emmanuel Duah

Sports News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A prized asset from his 1991 World Cup victory with the Black Starlets of Ghana, football legend Emmanual Duah has disclosed that he will one day auction his winning jersey.



In a recent interview with Otwinoko TV, the former Ghanaian football legend stated that he still wears his tracksuit from the World Cup tournament adding that he is keeping his jersey so he can auction it someday.



“I am able to wear the tracksuit because they sewed in big sizes then. But for the jersey I am keeping it, I will auction it one day,” he stated.



Born in Kumasi, Emmanuel Duah gained iconic status at the age of 15 when he won the 1991 FIFA U-17 World Cup with the Black Starlets of Ghana.



He retired from football in 2008 at the age of 32 having had various stints in European Club football including playing for a Jose Mourinho-led U. D. Leiria in Portugal.



Watch his interview below:



