I will no longer float shares of King Faisal because nobody has shown interest - Grusah

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Bankroller of Kumasi-based King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah, has said he has nullified the decision to float shares of the club.



The controversial football administrator said he had no persons expressing interest in the shares, hence he has decided not to float the shares again.



Alhaji Grusah had announced plans to float shares of the club because he was financially handicapped.



He said he wanted to allow partners and interested persons to buy shares of the club to make it more viable.



He had also disclosed on Rainbow Sports that Togbe Afede XIV, the Board Chairman for Accra Hearts of Oak, promised to support him in floating shares of the Club.



But speaking to Isaac Worlanyo Wallace on Monday, October 4, 2021, he disclosed the floating of the shares is no longer on the table.



"After I announced the decision to float the shares of the club no one expressed interest in buying. When I announced the club needed partners, nobody expressed interest. I have rescinded my decision to float again,” he said.



Alhaji Grusah complained bitterly that all the wealthy people in Kumasi are interested in Kotoko, and so, they have sent their money to Kotoko.