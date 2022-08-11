I will never wear the Phobian jersey again – Kofi Kodzi speaks

Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi has said that he will under circumstance return to the club after he was "humiliated" in the public space.



Accra Hearts of Oak described Kofi Kordzi and five other players as surplus to requirement when they announced their decision to release them.



Despite his release from the club, Accra Hearts of Oak are yet to give him his letter as he was told that some clubs have expressed interest in him so will not make him leave for free.



Asked if he would return to the club, Kofi Kordzi told Saddick Adams that there is no amount of money that will compel him to wear the Phobian jersey again because of how he was treated.



“Football is played with the heart but before God and man even if Hearts of Oak give me billions of dollars I can’t be able to play for them again,” Kordzi told Accra-based Angel FM.



Kofi Kordzi scored 7 goals in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League for the Phobians.