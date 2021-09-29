I will never join Hearts of Oak – Kotoko CEO

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has ruled himself out of taking up a position at Accra Hearts in the future.



According to him, managing Kotoko makes it untenable for him to even entertain the idea of crossing carpet to rivals Hearts of Oak.



Nana Yaw Amponsah who was rumoured to be a Hearts fan said that he has always been a supporter of Asante Kotoko.



“Before I got the job, I love Kotoko but I have always been a professional to the point that. Let me tell you [referring to Nana Aba Anamoah] this if after delivering my mandate at Kotoko and Olympics calls me, fine I won’t go to Hearts of Oak that’s for a fact, never.



“The footballers leave Kotoko and go to Hearts of Oak and vice versa but you see Kotoko is such that, the spirit that is imbibed in you and what I have experienced, I don’t it’s possible.I don’t think it’s possible. They say you never say never but I don’t think it’s possible. It’s not possible,” Nana Yaw Amponsah said on StarrChart.



Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed by the Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko in 2020 to steer the affairs of Asante Kotoko.



In his first season as Kotoko CEO, the club finished second in the Ghana Premier League and got kicked out of the CAF Champions League.



Off the pitch, the club has been making some gains with partnership deals with English Premier League club Southampton and other companies.



He was reported to have fallen out with Executive CEO, Kwame Kyei and was considering resigning but he quashed those reports and affirmed his commitment to the course of Asante Kotoko.