I will never forget my goal against Algeria at AFCON 2015 – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: goal.com

• Asamoah Gyan has scored 51 goals in 109 games for Ghana



• He is Ghana and Africa's leading scorer at the World Cup



• He says his favorite goal was the one he scored against Algeria at the 2015 World Cup



In 109 games played for the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has managed 51 goals. The highest for any player to have donned the national jersey.



These goals came in different forms. There were headers, long-range drives, tap-in, penalties among others.



Some of these goals have left lasting memories on the minds of Ghanaians. Be it the left footed strike against Czech Republic in the 2006 World Cup, the sublime finish against the United States of America at South Africa 2010 or the mercurial finish against England in the Wembley friendly, Asamoah Gyan has a collection of fine goals that will easily be referenced by any Ghanaian in celebration of Gyan’s greatness.



But despite having so much admiration for those strikes, Gyan believes his most memorable goal in a Black Stars jersey was the one against Algeria at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.



In an interview with TV3, Asamoah Gyan singled out that goal due to the circumstance that surrounded his participation in the game.



“Talking about important goals, I think the one I remember was against Algeria in 2015. There were a lot of things that went on behind the scenes.



“I was seriously sick and had to join the team five hours to the game. I scored and the team went through to the final. It is an occasion I will never forget because I risked my life to save the country.”



The goal against the Algerians in Group C of the tournament helped Ghana progress to the last phase and making it to the final only to lose to Ivory Coast.



Another AFCON is coming and unlike six years ago when Gyan was one of Ghana’s important players, he is most likely to watch the tournament as a fan.



Age coupled with injuries has limited the 34-year-old’s role in the Black Stars but for some reason, he is confident of making the team for the tournament.



“This year I am trying to make sure I stay focused 100% and do something but if not ,then I will call it a day. There are a lot of things that I need to tackle, my weight and how to prevent injuries. If I am able to do these, then everybody is going to see the Asamoah Gyan they know.



“Age-wise I feel so young. I just want to stay focused and do what I have to do and get back on the field and deliver as I should.”