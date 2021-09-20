I will make Kotoko the best club in the world – New coach

Sports News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly-appointed head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Prosper Narteh Ogum has disclosed his ambitions for the club.



Ogum was confirmed as Asante Kotoko coach on Sunday, September 19, 2021, after the club parted company with Mariano Barreto.



In his first statement following the appointment, Ogum Narteh promised to make Asante Kotoko the ‘the best club in the world’.



He disclosed that his goal is to prepare the team to achieve laurels that will put them on the same wavelength as some of the world’s most decorated clubs.



Ogum Narteh expressed gratitude to the fans of Kotoko for their support and assured them that he will bring excitement to the family.



He is aware that managing Kotoko is a huge task but will not disappoint the management for the confidence reposed in him.



“I will do my best to make Asante Kotoko Sporting Club the best club in Ghana, Africa and the world. I am awfully grateful for this opportunity to serve such a great club Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Everyone will be happy.



“I would like to use this opportunity to thank you all for your congratulatory messages, compliments and best wishes. I’m very grateful. Thanks to HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Board, Management and supporters for reposing trust in me,” he added.



Ogum is joining Kotoko from WAFA where he guided the team to a third-place finish in last season’s Ghana Premier League.



He amassed 56 points, one short of Kotoko who finished second to champions Accra Hearts of Oak. As he begins his Kumasi sojourn, his ex-employees WAFA have sent a message of goodwill to him.



“Thank you for your dedication and tutelage. Wishing you all the best in your next adventure. We can’t forget the third-place medal finish,” a post on Twitter reads.



