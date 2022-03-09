I will keep doing my best – Partey promises after winning Arsenal player of the month award

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Partey wins Arsenal player of the month award



Arsenal’s player of the month for February, Thomas Partey has promised to keep doing his best to ensure the progress of the club and himself.



The Ghanaian player was voted winner of the award by Arsenal fans, the club announced on Monday, March 8, 2022.



Reacting to the award, Partey expressed his joy and appreciation to the fans for voting him as player of the month.



“Hi everyone, thank you for your vote for player of the month, I really appreciate it a lot and I will keep on doing my best,” Partey said in a video.



The former Atletico player beat off competition from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to win the award.



In a congratulatory statement released by Arsenal, the club hailed Partey for helping the North London club enjoy the month of February without a defeat.





