I will keep a clean-sheet against Asante Kotoko – Karela United goalkeeper Richard Baidoo

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United goalkeeper, Richard Baidoo has promised to keep a clean sheet when they face Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.



The Porcupine Warriors will play host to the Pride of the West on matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.



Ahead of the game, the on-loan Accra Hearts of oak shot-stopper has set his sights on keeping a clean sheet against the Ghanaian giants.



“I will keep a clean sheet in Karela United’s away game against Asante Kotoko next week,” he told MO TV.



Asante Kotoko is 2nd on the league standings with 53 points and is trailing rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on goal difference while Karela United sits 3rd with 46 points.



