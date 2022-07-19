I will gladly go to Ukraine or Iraq if the offer is good - AshantiGold midfielder Eric Esso

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA demote Ashantigold and Inter Allies for match-fixing



Joseph Esso joins MC Algiers from Dreams FC



Eric Esso bans for 24 months for involvement in fixed-match between Ashantigold and Inter Allies



Ghanaian midfielder Eric Esso is eyeing a move abroad with a hope to get a better offer than the one he is getting while playing in the Ghana Premier League for Ashantigold.



According to the attacking midfielder, he is ready to settle in either Iraq or Ukraine if he gets a very juicy offer.



The brother of former Accra Hearts of Oak forward Joseph Esso wants to follow in the footsteps of his junior brother who left Dreams FC to join MC Algiers in the Algerian League.



“At the moment, even If I get a good offer from Ukraine or Iraq, I will gladly go. Every local player aims at playing in abroad to better their lives. Playing in the Ghana Premier League is very difficult”, he told Accra-based Angel TV.



Eric Esso is part of the players who have been banned for 24 months by the Ghana Football Association for their involvement in the fixed match between Ashantigold and Inter Allies.



Ashantigold and Inter Allies have also been demoted to the Division Two League for match-fixing starting from the upcoming 2022/2023 Ghana football season.



JE/KPE