I will give my all to make you proud – Andre Ayew assures Al Sadd fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

New Al Sadd SC signing, Andre Ayew has assured fans that he will do his best to make them club proud.



The Ghana captain last week sealed a delightful move to the Qatari giants after ending his stay in England with Championship outfit Swansea City.



Taking to his social media to react to his move, Andre Ayew says it is an honour to play for a club his father Abedi Ayew Pele played for.



"Proud moment for me and my dad to be able to represent the club that started his career outside Ghana," the 31-year-old said in a post on his Twitter page.



Andre Ayew added, "It's an honour to wear the Al Sadd jersey. I will give my all to make our fans."



Last season, Andre Ayew made 45 appearances in English Championship and scored 17 goals for Swansea City.



He has been tipped to excel at Al Sadd SC.



