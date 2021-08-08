I will give everything - Andre Ayew assures Al-Sadd fans

Sports News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

New Al-Sadd signing, Andre Dede Ayew has assured the fans of the club that he will give his all to ensure that their season ends in glory.



The Black Stars captain joined ‘Al Zaem’ on a free transfer during the summer transfer window after running down his contract at Swansea City.



He is currently with the first team as they undertake a training camp in Barcelona.



Al Sadd are currently leading the Qatari Elite league by 60 points after going unbeaten after the first 22 games.



With the league set to return next month, Andre Ayew has spoken about his total commitment to the project and his desire to help Al-Sadd win laurels.



He told the club’s official website “When you play for Al-Sadd, you know you have to win everything. We will try to do what we did last season – to win every trophy. And then next year, we will have the chance to play in the Champions League. We will take it to step by step and for me, it’s important now to continue with what we started.”



“I hope I can be part of the winning team this season also inshaAllah. We will try and win maximum games and bring trophies to the club, and also try and prepare for the big tournament – the Champions League.”



Ayew concluded the interview with a message for the Al-Sadd fans: “I will give everything I have for the team and we will do everything to make sure that we bring you trophies, and make you proud and happy. InshaAllah, by the end of this season, we will all enjoy like how we did last season.”



