I will forever be grateful to WAFA – Coach Ogum

Sports News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has stressed that he will forever be grateful to his former club WAFA SC.



The gaffer came to the limelight last season whiles working for the team in Sogakope as their head coach.



At the end of a very good campaign, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum guided WAFA SC to finish second on the standings of the Ghana Premier League.



His impressive stint earned him a big move to handle Asante Kotoko, the most successful club in the history of the Ghanaian top-flight league.



Speaking to Oyerepa FM in an interview on Friday, Coach Ogum says he can never take for granted the platform his former club gave to him.



According to him, WAFA SC is the reason why he is where he is today.



“WAFA SC gave me the platform to be who I am today and I will forever be grateful to them," coach Ogum said.



This weekend, Coach Ogum and his Asante Kotoko side will be crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League standings.