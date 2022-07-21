I will forever be grateful to George Afriyie for the role he played in my career - Ebenezer Assifuah

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana U20 striker, Ebenezer Assifuah has heaped praise on former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President George Afriyie for playing an important role in his career.



Speaking to Original TV in an interview, the forward said the football administrator was there for him at the start of his career and continues to give him advise.



“Mr George Afriyie play a major role in my football career. He also give me the exposure, motivate me including my manager Agya Arthur.



“Uncle George always give me confidence and this brings out the best in me and it has really help my career as a footballer. I will always admire Mr. George Akwasi Afriyie,” Ebenezer Assifuah noted.



According to the player he will be happy to have another chance to play for the Black Stars.



He insists if he had been given a lot of opportunities to play for senior national team, he would have scored a lot of goals for the Black Stars.