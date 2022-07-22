I will do the best for my new jersey and for this city - Mantova striker Philip Yeboah

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

According to Gazzetta di Mantova, Philip Yeboah, Mantova's new striker, who grew up in Borgo Virgilio, a few kilometers from Lombard city, has stated that he is ready to help the club achieve success.



"It's beautiful, certainly a unique emotion and I really don't see the now to be able to take the field and try to do the best for my new jersey and for this city. of a Serie C championship. Basically I arrived for this,"



The 19-year-old was born in Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality and joined Mantova on loan from Hellas Verona U19 this summer.



Yeboah made his Serie A debut for Verona on 19 December 2020 in a game against Fiorentina. He substituted Mattia Zaccagni in the 78th minute of a 1–1 away draw.