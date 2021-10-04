I will do my best for Asante Kotoko - Richard Boadu pledges

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

New Asante Kotoko signing, Richard Boadu has vowed to offer his best for the club.



The midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors this summer from fellow Premier League side, Medeama.



Boadu has signed a three-year deal with the club ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana football season.



Speaking for the first time after joining the Ghana Premier League giants, the 24-year-old said he has followed the club for years, and joining the Reds is a dream come true for him, and has pledged to offer his best anytime.



"I thank them for following me till now. Not every player will get this opportunity, waiting for my signature since last season. I thank them a lot."



“I have watched Asante Kotoko several times and I know what is inside Kotoko and I’m proud to wear a Kotoko jersey. It’s a dream come through."



“I will continue to perform well as I did at the former club that impressed them to come for me. Maybe it might be more than the previous one. I will put all my strength into the team," he added.



The new football season has been scheduled to kick off on October 29.