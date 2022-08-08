I will do everything in my power to bring Kayserispor to the highest level - Bernard Mensah

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has vowed to do everything possible to help Kayserispor reach the highest level after a difficult 2021/22 season.



The 27-year-old spent most of last season on the sidelines due to injury, limiting him to only six appearances at the end of the campaign.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder featured in Kayserispor’s 1-0 defeat to Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig opener on Saturday.



He was introduced in the 89th minute but had limited time to prove his worth in the game.



Despite confirming offers from clubs, the former Black Stars midfielder says he keen on helping Kayserispor to the top.



"Last year was very difficult for me. I went through a difficult time; I experienced a different situation. Injury is something that happens to every football player. I spent this injury working very well. As you know, it takes time to come back from injuries.”



“It took time for me too, but I believe that I am ready for this mentally and physically. I have received transfer offers, frankly, my only focus right now is to get back to my situation in the best way possible after a long injury.”



“Other than that, what is important to me is Kayserispor. I will do everything in my power to bring this team to the highest level because we It will be a difficult year for us. We will get through this," he said.