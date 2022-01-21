I will coach Black Stars one day – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I've not retired yet - Asamoah Gyan



Asamoah Gyan land Super Sports job for AFCON 2021



Asamoah misses AFCON for the first time in 15 years



Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan has said that he looks forward to coaching the Black Stars in the near future.



Gyan said on SuperSports that a career in coaching has been part of his plans right after he hangs up his boots.



The 36-year-old missed out on the Black Stars squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations. The African great, however, landed a punditry job on Super Sports for the tournament.



When asked whether or not he has plans to become a coach, he said: "I have coaching plans but you have to go for courses and do a lot of stuff."



Gyan continued that when feels ready for the Black Stars coaching role he will not hesitate to accept the job.



"It’s another career so if I want to go into coaching, then I have to make up my mind but it is another career and I need to try and get a coaching license but not think about the national team. If I think am capable of handling the national team in the future, why not? But I need to get the license first."



Although Asamoah Gyan has coaching insight, the former Sunderland man has said he still has some football in him and thus is not thinking about retirement yet.



“I haven’t retired yet. If I need to play I have to shed some weight and be active before and train week in week out and I will be good to go,” he said on Super Sports.