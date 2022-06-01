'I will choose Hearts of Oak over Asante Kotoko' - Coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has picked his favourite Ghanaian club during an interview ahead of AFCON 2023 qualifying matches.



The Dortmund development coach chose Hearts of Oak as his favourite Ghanaian club over arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Otto Addo was confirmed by the Ghana Football Association as the new Black Stars coach after helping Ghana secure a World Cup berth.



He professed his love and admiration for the Hearts of Oak SC team in an interview with Joy FM.



“This is hard,” laughed Otto Addo before making his choice. “If I am to choose, it’s Hearts of Oak,” he said.



He will be on the bench in the upcoming Black Stars AFCON 2023 Qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic respectively.



Ghana will take on Madagascar on Wednesday before they travel to face the Central Africa Republic in their second group game.



Otto Addo also revealed his preference for Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo and his love for tea over Coffee.