‘I will be the happiest man if Ghana qualifies for the World Cup’ – Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Coach Milovan Rajevac is eying a second World Cup qualification with Ghana



• Ghana needs to win their game against Ethiopia to stay in the tie before the final day game against South Africa



• South Africa leads the Group G table with ten points after four games in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers



Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has said that it will be a great deal for him to qualify Ghana to two FIFA World Cup.



The Serbian coach is on the verge of achieving this feat but must beat Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Orlando Pirates stadium and unseat South Africa on the Group G table by beating Bafana Bafana on Sunday.



According to the coach who restored Ghana’s hope of making it to Qatar 2022 with a back-to-back win against the Warriors of Zimbabwe, he will be the happiest man on earth if Ghana makes it to the World Cup.



“If we qualify for the World Cup, I will be the happiest man on earth. Definitely, we will all give our best to make that happen because we cannot predict the future. We are doing everything in our power to win the next matches. This is our goal and we do our best to make it happen.”



The Black Stars are currently in South Africa and are praying for the game against Ethiopia before they will take on South Africa on Sunday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for the final group game.



