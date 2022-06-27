I will be foolish to sell my players to Kotoko - Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Football Administrator and the bankroller of Kumasi King Faisal Alhaji Grusah has stated emphatically that Kumasi Asante Kotoko doesn’t have the funds to purchase his players.



Alhaji Grunsah noted that he will be ‘foolish’ to sanction a move of his player to another local club like Kotoko whiles he can get more money selling the player to Europe.



He was asked in an interview with Abusua FM if he will sell his players to Kotoko to compete in the CAF Champions League.



"I'm I mad to sell my players to Kotoko? whiles I can sell them abroad to get more money. It's only a mad and uncivil person who will take such a decision.



"I sold legendary Opoku Afriyie for Ghc5 some years back to Kotoko till now Kotoko didn't pay the money. I was born in Kumasi so I'm not a villager," he stated.



According to the owner and bankroller of the club, league giants, Kotoko, worked against his side in the relegation fight.