I will be disappointed if Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah is sacked - Agyemang-Badu

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has thrown his weight behind Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The former Asante Kotoko midfielder said Nana Yaw Amponsah has been very productive and efficient for the club since his appointment.



With rumors of Nana Yaw Amponsah's exit looming in the media following Asante Kotoko's disastrous campaign in the just-ended season, the 30-year-old said he will be disappointed if the Phar Rangers Director is sacked.



“Everyone has his opinion but for me, I don’t think he (Nana Yaw Amponsah) deserves to be sacked".



"He has done a tremendous job. He has changed player signing to the standard of Europeans. He has done a lot. People may not like him but his managerial style has been superb.



"So I will be very disappointed if the board decides to sack him.”



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu played for Asante Kotoko for a season before moving to Europe to join Italian side Udinese.



The 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup winner recently announced his retirement from international football.



He made 76 appearances for the Black Stars and scored 11 goals.