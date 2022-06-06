I will assist Otto Addo on tactics and the team we pick – Chris Hughton

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Technical advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has disclosed he will assist Otto Addo on tactics and the team they pick for games.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) recently confirmed the appointment of Otto Addo and his technical crew including Hughton, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Dramani until December 2022 following their exploit against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play-off.



In an interview, the Irish-Ghanaian indicated he will assist Otto Addo in order for the Black Stars to succeed.



“I was involved against Nigeria but only really watched training. I will be more on the grass this time.



"I can help to take some of the pressure off with those things. I will be involved with the coach [Otto Addo] on tactics and the team we pick but he [Addo] will have the final say.



“Tactics and selection are one part of the job but there are other issues such as media work," said Hughton.



