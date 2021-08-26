I watch a lot of Messi and Neymar videos – Yaw Yeboah

Sports News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghana winger Yaw Yeboah says he draws inspiration from football stars Lionel Messi and Neymar after his stunning solo goal in the Polish top-flight league.



The former Manchester City man’s goal helped his side Wisła Kraków beat Gornik Leczna 3-1 on Saturday to move up to fourth on the league table.



In the matchday 5 fixture, the Ghana U23 captain received a ball just at the edge of the ball with his back to goal, danced his way past four markers in the box before shooting past the goalkeeper from close range.



A footage of the goal, also highlighted by Fifa, has gone viral on social media, generating a lot of excitement, as well as links to the prestigious Puskas Award reserved for the best goal of the calendar year.



3Sports interviewed Yeboah via zoom and he revealed watching a lot of videos of Messi and Neymar.



He has been nominated for Goal of the Week in Poland, an award he is expected to win and also featured in the league’s best 11 for matchday 5.



