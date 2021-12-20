I wasn’t satisfied with our performance – Coach Ogum on Kotoko players

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed disappointment in his side's performance despite their win over Legon Cities on matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko won the game by 2-1 against Legon Cities in an away match played by Dawu due to the maintenance of the Accra Sports Stadium.



Cameroonian international, Frank Mbella scored twice as Ahmed Rahman scored an equalizer in the process for Cities.



Legon Cities overall were the best team of the day as they looked composed but got a bit jittery during the attack.



However, speaking after the game, Kotoko’s coach revealed that his team lost their dominance over the match after conceding to Cities in the first half.



"I wasn’t satisfied with the performance, if you look at the way we played that is not how we play,” Prosper Narteh Ogum stated.



He added, "When we scored, we were playing better but because the goal we conceded is a bad goal, it just took the zeal out of our team and that made us disjointed.”



According to him, “when we went into the dressing room, I told them that those things happen in games but we need to pick the pieces together.



“In terms of performance-wise I’m not happy about the way we played,” the coach stated.



Asante Kotoko’s next game is against WAFA on matchday 10 of the GPL