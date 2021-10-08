I was paid GH₵150 as salary at Hearts of Oak – Ruben Senyo

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Former Ghanaian forward, Ruben Senyo has revealed that he earned GH¢150 as a monthly salary during his spell with Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak.



Senyo was a huge fan's favourite during his playing days with the Phobians, winning two Premier League titles before departing to Indian to join Viva Kerala.



The 34-year-old who joined the rainbow boys from Sunyani-based side Bofoakwa United in an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Aben FM in Koforidua disclosed that he was pocketing GH¢150 as his monthly salary.



According to him, he was not keen on a salary after securing a move to the Ghanaian giants as he was focus on succeeding with the club.



“During my stints with Hearts of Oak, I was not looking at salary because I had a plan of moving forward with my career. The salary was not bad and it was out of the little I was earning that I built a chamber and a hall self-contained.”



“I’m not poor because I have my own house. For now, truth be told, current players are earning better salaries as compared to our time. If I were still playing, I would have done much greater things with my salary.”



“I was pocketing GH¢150 as salary while in the books of Hearts of Oak” he added.



