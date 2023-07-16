I was paid ¢80 cedis at Liberty Professionals - Ernest Barfo

Sports News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Former Liberty Professionals striker, Ernest Barfo has revealed that he was paid ¢80 cedis during his time with the side.



The striker who joined the Scientific Soccer Lads after high school in 2009 explained that despite the meagre income he earned at the end of the month at the Dansoman-based, he was inspired by the desire to succeed in life.



According to him, his performance at the club led to an the increment in his salary after his first year.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, Barfo said, “When I was at Liberty I was paid ¢80 cedis. It was for a month. It was later increased to 100 cedis due to my work rate, I was playing regularly. I spent four years there so after my first year, it was increased.”



He added, “The reason Liberty was paying that amount was because it started as an Academy and the boys were very young and didn’t want to make money the center of everything so they kept our money always moderate. The vision there was to play and succeed and get to the higher level.”



Since leaving Liberty, the striker has gone on to play in the Middle East. He scored 10 goals for his club Al-Tai FC in his first season in the Saudi Pro-League.



He later moved to Sitra Club in Bahrain where he bagged 9 goals for Sitra Sports Club to gain promotion from the Bahrain Division One League and scored 8 goals for the club in the Bahrain Premier League.



He recently joined Riffa Sports Club in the Bahrain League.



