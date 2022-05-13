I was once an athlete – Chief of Staff discloses

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare is Ghana's first Chief of Staff



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was a former MP



She talks about her sporty side in an interview



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, has been speaking about her sporty side.



According to her, she was once an athlete.



“I was a sportsperson. I could run and I could do especially, hockey and netball,” she explained.



Speaking about her first employment in a Joy FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Frema Osei-Opare said, she served as a pupil teacher at St Monica’s School, after she completed sixth form.



She explained that, being a pupil teacher was a way to fill the academic void caused by the departure of some teachers.



“When I finished sixth form, soon after 1966, the Russian lecturers at St Monica’s teaching science had to leave, so when they left, there was a gap so the sisters asked two of us to come back and to take a year to help in teaching. So I was in St. Monica Secondary School as a teacher teaching the lower classes – form 1 and 2 in basic and General Science,” she noted.



The Chief of Staff said she started her second job as a Research Assistant at the Institute of Statistical, Social, and Economic Research (ISSER).



She said, her role at ISSER was critical because of the task involved.



“I was trusted by my supervisor to go into the field, go to all these fishing communities in Central Region and interact with fisher folks both fishermen and women. Sit in mummy truck and go all the way from market to market just following women to see what they go through…the challenges they face,” Akosua Frema Osei-Opare stressed.