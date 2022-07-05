I was not supposed to be the goalkeeper for Ghana vs Brazil - Kwarasey

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Adambathia Larsen Kwarasey has disclosed that he was not supposed to be the main goalkeeper for Ghana’s friendly match against Brazil in 2011.



According to the goalkeeper he was supposed to share the post with Richard Olele Kingson but the former Blackpool goalie got injured and had to be made the main keeper for the match.



“To begin with we were supposed to keep one half each but Richard Kingson got a minor injury in the warm-up, so they told me I was going to keep the whole game,” Kwarasey told JoySports.



Kwarasey who is fondly remembered for his performance in the game as he stopped the iconic Brazil legend, Ronaldinho, from scoring two free-kicks said it was just a normal match for him.



When asked about how he felt playing against some of the world-class players assembled by Brazil, Kwarasey said, “I don’t remember what went through my mind but it was like another game, just go and play because I felt like we didn’t have that much to lose.



He added, “people always talk about that game but it’s just a game and it’s a good experience.”



Despite Ghana losing by 1-0 to Brazil in the match, Adam Kwarasey earned plaudits for his efforts after saving the Black Stars from conceding a lot of goals.



