I was never paid during my days with the national team – Malik Jabir reveals

Former Ghanaian coach Malik Jabir says he was never paid a penny as salary during his days with Ghana’s Black Meteors (U23).



According to the veteran gaffer, he went through a lot of predicaments during his coaching days but reiterated how he was treated unfairly by the Ghana Football Association earning nothing for his services.



Malik Jabir managed Ghana’s Black Meteors from 2003 to 2005 before taking up the coaching role at Asante Kotoko in 2005.



Narrating his ordeal to Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the 78-year-old trainer said “I was never paid in the national team, never! Since you knew Malik in the national team, ask them who has paid Malik for even a month's salary”, he said.



“From Ben, CK, and co, I was the next and was with them from atomic energy when we moved to Winneba. We were there and Ben left for Zimbabwe, leaving me and CK. I was the acting CEO and they brought in Addy and Jones. I saw a sheet with the names of Addy and Jones while I did all the jobs”, he added.



Malik Jabir played for Ghana at the 1968 and 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Mexico and West Germany respectively.



He also had coaching stints with Asante Kotoko, ASFA Yennenga of Burkina Faso, and with Kano Pillars of Nigeria as the Technical Advisor.



