I was mocked in the US over match-fixing allegation – Coach Thomas Duah

Sports News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former head coach of Ashanti Gold Sporting Club, Coach Thomas Duah has opened up on how allegations of match-fixing affected his life.



The gaffer was in charge of the Miners in 2021 when the team beat Inter Allies 7-0 in a Ghana Premier League game.



After the match, an allegation of match-fixing was raised leading to the Ghana FA demoting both clubs to the National Division One League.



Due to the alleged match-fixing scandal, Coach Thomas Duah was slapped with a two-year ban.



Speaking to Akoma FM, Coach Thomas Duah has revealed that he was once mocked because of the allegation when he travelled to the United States of America.



“I told the PFAG that the boys knew nothing about the betting or fixed match so I entreated them to fight for the boys. I’m happy about the CAS decision.



“I went to the US and attended a program and people were mocking me for playing a fixed match when I know nothing about the issue. I really felt very bad,” Coach Thomas Duah said.