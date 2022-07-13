I was inspired by Ronaldinho whiles growing up - Paul Mensah

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Paul Mensah says he took inspiration from the playing style of football great Ronaldinho whiles he was growing up.



The winger is currently contracted to BW Linz in the Austrian second-tier league. Last season, the team did well but missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga.



Opening up on his youthful days, Paul Mensah says he grew up wanting to play just like Brazil legend Ronaldinho.



“Actually Ronaldinho. When I saw him play for the first time, I knew I wanted to play like him,” the Ghanaian forward told the media team of his club in an interview.



According to him, although things will be tough next season, he is optimistic BW Linz can achieve the goal to secure promotion.



“We are definitely among the top favourites. It's going to be a tough season, but we have what it takes as a team to move up. We have a plan, we know how to beat strong opponents and we are highly motivated. We are ready,” Paul Mensah said.



The attacker is currently in camp with his team for the pre-season. He is pushing himself to command a place in the first eleven of BW Linz next season.