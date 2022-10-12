'I was half-fit' – Mohammed Polo recounts 1977 Miracle of El-Wak

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohammed Ahmed Polo, a former Black Star player has stated that he was not fit in his infamous ‘miracle of El-Wak' game in 1977 where Accra Hearts of Oak played against Mufulira Wanderers.



In that match, Hearts needed to win the second round of the football game to qualify for the finals.



Speaking about the game on the ‘Good Evening Ghana’ [GEG] programme on Metro TV, Mohammed Polo, nicknamed ‘The Dribbling Magician’ described Heart's win as the ‘magic’ recounting how the team needed three goals to qualify and eventually all that happening 15 minutes to full time.



“I was even half-fit, I started the game in the miracle of El-Wak. The only game I did not start was with Al Ahly. Zambian side Mufulira Wanderers beat us [Accra Hearts of Oak] 5-2, so we needed three goals. It was within the 15 minutes to full time that all the three goals came and that is the magic,” Mohammed Polo told Paul Adom-Otchere on Tuesday, October 11 edition of GEG.



About Miracle of El-Wak



Having lost by 5-2 in Zambia, Hearts of Oak had the seemingly impossible task of winning by 3-0 to progress in an African club competition fixture. The return match two weeks later was on November 6, 1977, at the El-Wak Sports Stadium, Accra.



After a goalless first half, Hearts of Oak’s “fearsome-five” of Mohammed Polo, Peter Lamptey, Anas Seidu, Robert Hammond and Adolph Armah, cheered on by their fanatical supporters, moved into higher gear.



The comeback started in the 59th minute when Anas broke the deadlock by scoring the opening goal. Peter Lamptey’s second goal shook El Wak as the crowd cheered wildly.



However, with five minutes to full time, Hearts led by 2-0, not enough to qualify them for the finals. Then in the 88th minute, Anas Seidu rocked the stadium again with the third goal to secure Hearts' qualification, hence the “Miracle of El-Wak!”







PEN/SARA