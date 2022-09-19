I was going through a difficult time - Mohammed Kudus opens up on why he refused to train

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has opened up on why he refused to train during the summer window transfer.



The 22-year-old endured a frustrating start at Ajax this season.



During the transfer window, Kudus was strongly linked to Premier League side, Everton.



To force a move, the former FC Nordsjaelland forward refused to train.



Speaking in an interview, the forward opened up about why he refused to train.



"An opportunity presented itself and I went for it. It wasn't that I didn't want to train, but I'm a human being and had a lot to deal with in a very short time. The chapter is now over and I'm still here," Kudus responds to the NOS on the transfer troubles at the end of the previous period.



"I spoke to the trainer," Kudus confirmed his coach's lecture. "So I didn't really refuse to train, but I was dealing with psychological things. It was very important to get everything right. And then I came back to train and work hard."



"The first time we played against Liverpool, I got injured after six minutes. Now two years later we were against Liverpool again and I played the whole game. That was a relief after two years ago."



Kudus following his breakthrough has so far scored six goals in five games for Ajax.