I was forced to burry 'human heart' before Kotoko match - Ex-Hearts goalkeeper Nana Banyin Crentsil confesses

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Nana Banyin Crentsil, has made a startling confession about a bizarre incident that made him bury a suspected human heart before their game against Asante Kotoko in the President’s Cup in 1990.



According to Nana Banyin, certain management members of Hearts of Oak brought what he suspected to be a human heart to the team's camp as part of juju aimed at ensuring victory over Kotoko.



The heart was reportedly drenched in blood and was intended to be used for the juju.



Nana Banyin revealed that his teammates were instructed to recite specific words and then insert a pin into the heart as part of the ritual.



As the team captain at the time, he was entrusted with burying the heart at midnight.



“They brought a heart drenched in blood to camp. They gave us a pin to recite something and thrust it into the heart. I was the captain by then so they all did and they gave me the heart to bury it at 12:00 am,” Nana Banyin said in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



“I won’t show you where I buried it because I want to come to Ghana so that everyone sees it,” he said.



Despite these efforts to use juju or spiritual means to secure a victory, Hearts of Oak ended up losing the match to Kotoko by a score of 4-2.



However, Nana Banyin admitted to suffering from recurring nightmares and even contemplated suicide due to his involvement in the ritual.



“Those were difficult times, I nearly committed suicide because it was too much I couldn’t take it any longer,” the ex-goalkeeper said.



