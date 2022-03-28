I was disappointed Black Stars couldn't beat Nigeria - Odartey Lamptey

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey has said he was disappointed the Black Stars were unable to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria last Friday night.



The Black Stars hosted the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the playoffs.



Ghana dominated the game in both halves but could not find the back of the net.



After the game ended goalless, Odartey Lamptey said he takes solace in the fact that there is a return match in Nigeria and was hopeful Ghana will win.



“I was impressed but not winning against Nigeria, I was a bit disappointed. If we were going to play about four matches to be able to qualify that would have been fine but not this…I think that we should have done everything to beat them [Nigerians] here.” he told Accra based Asaase Radio.



He added: “We were not creative enough at the opponent’s half. We had a good midfield but we were not aggressive upfront. We didn’t punish the Nigerian keeper enough.”



On the return match, Odartey said, “We have to be a bit cautious when we go to Nigeria. if we go all-out we’ll be punished…”



The Black Stars will be hosted at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday for the return leg.



Meanwhile, the playing body together with the technical team have left the shores of the country for Abuja for the game.



Ghana, who are four-time African champions are seeking to play in the Mundial for the fourth time in their history.



