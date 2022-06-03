I was almost shot in Macedonia but spared because they liked Ghanaian players - Man explains

Sports News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian Samuel Essuan has shared in an interview on SVTV Africa a horrifying cross-country journey from Greece to Germany on foot.



According to Mr. Essuan, together with his travelling companions, they were stopped by a Macedonian wielding a gun. He revealed that the Macedonians only spared their lives after mentioning that they were Ghanaians.



“He asked where we come from, and we said Ghana. Then he said, Ghanaians have good footballers and directed us to a train station to continue our journey.



Macedonians all act like the police or soldiers. They wield guns on the streets like soldiers. If you are stronger than the Macedonians, they will flee.



Mr. Essuan added that he spent some time in Turkey before the dangerous trip to Germany. He stated that Ghanaians had a good name in Turkey and were respected compared to other West African Countries.



“They never said anything bad about Ghana when I was there. As soon as you mention Ghana, they mention the name; ‘Appiah’. Turkish people used the names; ‘Appiah’ and ‘Amokachi’ to differentiate between Ghana and Nigeria.



Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Samuel mentioned that they were arrested several times and deported back to Turkey, where the journey began.



Moreover, Mr. Essuan mentioned that despite the reputation Ghana holds, it does not guarantee a smooth trip. Immigration in foreign countries believes there is no reason for Ghanaians to seek asylum in another country.