I want to try Ghana jollof - Patrice Evra says after touching down in Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra has expressed his desire to try Ghana Jollof after arriving in the country.



Evra was given a rousing welcome after he touched down in Ghana on Monday night, September 12, 2022.



Manchester United Supporters Union of Ghana gave their former left-back a memorable welcome at the Kotoka International Airport with singing and dancing.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah after touching down in Ghana, the ex-player disclosed that he wants to try Ghana Jollof before he leaves the Motherland.



“I have been in Nigeria, I have been in Senegal, and this is the best welcome so far,” the former French player said.



“The one thing I want to try is Ghana Jollof,” Evra said as Nana Aba Anamoah responded that “it’s the best Jollof in the world,” but Evra added, “I will tell you at the end of my trip.”



The former France international is expected to tour parts of Ghana during his four-day visit.



Jollof or jollof rice is a rice dish from West Africa mostly eaten by Ghanaians, Nigerians and Senegalese.



